Want to rid your components of that pesky space above and below a block of text due to line height? Use our tool to create a mixin for your typography.
Align Top Crop with Cap Height of top row and Bottom Crop to Baseline of bottom row.
|Example
|Without Text Crop
|With Text Crop
|Button
|Button with Icon
|Flexbox Top aligned Text with Image
|
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Nesciunt incidunt veniam.
|
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Nesciunt incidunt veniam.
|Small Padded Box
|
16px size in 20px inset
|
16px size in 20px inset
|Large Padded Box
|
64px size in 20px inset
|
64px size in 20px inset
@mixin text-crop($line-height: 1.3, $top-adjustment: 0px, $bottom-adjustment: 0px) {
// Configured in Step 1
$top-crop: TOPCROP;
$bottom-crop: BOTTOMCROP;
$crop-font-size: FONTSIZE;
$crop-line-height: LINEHEIGHT;
// Apply values to calculate em-based margins that work with any font size
$dynamic-top-crop: max(($top-crop + ($line-height - $crop-line-height) * ($crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / $crop-font-size;
$dynamic-bottom-crop: max(($bottom-crop + ($line-height - $crop-line-height) * ($crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / $crop-font-size;
// Mixin output
line-height: $line-height;
&::before,
&::after {
content: '';
display: block;
height: 0;
width: 0;
}
&::before {
margin-bottom: calc(-#{$dynamic-top-crop}em + #{$top-adjustment});
}
&::after {
margin-top: calc(-#{$dynamic-bottom-crop}em + #{$bottom-adjustment});
}
}
// Mixin generated at: http://text-crop.eightshapes.com/?SERIALIZEDFORM
/* Usage Examples
.my-level-1-heading-class {
@include text-crop; // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-level-2-heading-class {
@include text-crop; // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 32px; // Don't need to change any settings, will work with any font size automatically
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-body-copy-class {
@include text-crop($line-height: 2); // Larger line height desired, set the line height via the mixin
font-size: 16px;
}
// Sometimes depending on the font-size, the rendering, the browser, etc. you may need to tweak the output.
// You can adjust the top and bottom cropping when invoking the component using the $top-adjustment and $bottom-adjustment settings
.slight-adjustment-needed {
@include text-crop($top-adjustment: -0.5px, $bottom-adjustment: 2px);
font-size: 17px;
}
.dont-do-this {
@include text-crop;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 3; // DO NOT set line height outside of the mixin, the mixin needs the line height value to calculate the crop correctly
}
*/
.text-crop(@line-height: 1.3, @top-adjustment: 0px, @bottom-adjustment: 0px) {
// Configured in Step 1
@top-crop: TOPCROP;
@bottom-crop: BOTTOMCROP;
@crop-font-size: FONTSIZE;
@crop-line-height: LINEHEIGHT;
// Apply values to calculate em-based margins that work with any font size
@dynamic-top-crop: max((@top-crop + (@line-height - @crop-line-height) * (@crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / @crop-font-size;
@dynamic-bottom-crop: max((@bottom-crop + (@line-height - @crop-line-height) * (@crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / @crop-font-size;
// Mixin output
line-height: @line-height;
&::before,
&::after {
content: '';
display: block;
height: 0;
width: 0;
}
&::before {
margin-bottom: calc(unit(-@dynamic-top-crop, em) ~"+" @top-adjustment);
}
&::after {
margin-top: calc(unit(-@dynamic-bottom-crop, em) ~"+" @bottom-adjustment);
}
}
// Mixin generated at: http://text-crop.eightshapes.com/?SERIALIZEDFORM
/* Usage Examples
.my-level-1-heading-class {
.text-crop; // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-level-2-heading-class {
.text-crop; // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 32px; // Don't need to change any settings, will work with any font size automatically
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-body-copy-class {
.text-crop(@line-height: 2); // Larger line height desired, set the line height via the mixin
font-size: 16px;
}
// Sometimes depending on the font-size, the rendering, the browser, etc. you may need to tweak the output.
// You can adjust the top and bottom cropping when invoking the component using the $top-adjustment and $bottom-adjustment settings
.slight-adjustment-needed {
.text-crop(@top-adjustment: -0.5px, @bottom-adjustment: 2px);
font-size: 17px;
}
.dont-do-this {
.text-crop;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 3; // DO NOT set line height outside of the mixin, the mixin needs the line height value to calculate the crop correctly
}
*/
text-crop($line-height = 1.3, $top-adjustment = 0px, $bottom-adjustment = 0px) {
// Configured in Step 1
$top-crop = TOPCROP;
$bottom-crop = BOTTOMCROP;
$crop-font-size = FONTSIZE;
$crop-line-height = LINEHEIGHT;
// Apply values to calculate em-based margins that work with any font size
$dynamic-top-crop = max(($top-crop + ($line-height - $crop-line-height) * ($crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / $crop-font-size;
$dynamic-bottom-crop = max(($bottom-crop + ($line-height - $crop-line-height) * ($crop-font-size / 2)), 0) / $crop-font-size;
// Mixin output
line-height: $line-height;
&::before,
&::after {
content: '';
display: block;
height: 0;
width: 0;
}
&::before {
margin-bottom: "calc(-%sem + %s)" % ($dynamic-top-crop $top-adjustment)
}
&::after {
margin-top: "calc(-%sem + %s)" % ($dynamic-bottom-crop $bottom-adjustment)
}
}
// Mixin generated at: http://text-crop.eightshapes.com/?SERIALIZEDFORM
/* Usage Examples
.my-level-1-heading-class {
text-crop(); // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 48px;
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-level-2-heading-class {
text-crop(); // Will use default line height of 1.3
font-size: 32px; // Don't need to change any settings, will work with any font size automatically
margin: 0 0 0 16px;
}
.my-body-copy-class {
text-crop(2); // Larger line height desired, set the line height via the mixin
font-size: 16px;
}
// Sometimes depending on the font-size, the rendering, the browser, etc. you may need to tweak the output.
// You can adjust the top and bottom cropping when invoking the component using the $top-adjustment and $bottom-adjustment settings
.slight-adjustment-needed {
text-crop(1.2, -0.5px, 2px);
font-size: 17px;
}
.dont-do-this {
text-crop();
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 3; // DO NOT set line height outside of the mixin, the mixin needs the line height value to calculate the crop correctly
}
*/